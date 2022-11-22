Radicle (RAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.05 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Radicle has a market cap of $51.29 million and $6.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00009168 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Radicle Coin Trading
