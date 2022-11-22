Radicle (RAD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.88 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00009218 BTC on major exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $51.41 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radicle has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462943 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.81 or 0.28404443 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
