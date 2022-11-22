Radix 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Radix has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $194.02 million and $1.07 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,759,605,052 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars.

