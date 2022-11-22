Rally Market Cap Reaches $34.74 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $34.74 million and $884,933.89 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.74 or 0.08008264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00463373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.84 or 0.28429815 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,662,369,893 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

