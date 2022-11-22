Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $50.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Randstad from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Randstad Stock Up 0.7 %

RANJY opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.28. Randstad has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 9.86%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 81.71%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

