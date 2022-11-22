Raymond James Cuts CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target to C$0.25

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CUB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CubicFarm Systems from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CUB stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CubicFarm Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The firm has a market cap of C$17.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

