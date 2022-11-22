Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Power Co. of Canada (PWCDF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS: PWCDF):

11/21/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.50.

11/11/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

11/10/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00.

11/8/2022 – Power Co. of Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

11/3/2022 – Power Co. of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.