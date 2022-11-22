Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stake Cut by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Redwire were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 20.9% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 475,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 31.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 286,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 45.7% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 123,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwire by 22.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $137.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.14. Redwire Co. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Redwire news, Director Leslie B. Daniels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,948. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

