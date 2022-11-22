Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Repsol from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Repsol Stock Performance

REPYY stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31.

About Repsol

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

