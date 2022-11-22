Request Price Hits $0.0848 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Request has a market cap of $84.79 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,107.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00043017 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021585 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00229726 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08513114 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $9,728,569.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.