REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $826.38 million, a P/E ratio of 126.65 and a beta of 1.97.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.17%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

