Reviewing LumiraDx (LMDX) and Its Peers

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) is one of 969 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare LumiraDx to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

LumiraDx has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx’s peers have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx -115.81% -456.53% -59.94% LumiraDx Competitors -3,174.15% -175.09% -34.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx $421.43 million -$100.93 million -0.96 LumiraDx Competitors $1.81 billion $242.89 million -5.74

This table compares LumiraDx and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LumiraDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LumiraDx. LumiraDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for LumiraDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 2 0 3.00 LumiraDx Competitors 3460 13756 39955 668 2.65

LumiraDx currently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 423.11%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 96.92%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

LumiraDx peers beat LumiraDx on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

