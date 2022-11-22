Reviewing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and Full Truck Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 2 3 0 2.60 Full Truck Alliance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 147.34%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.94%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

This table compares MarketWise and Full Truck Alliance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.30 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A Full Truck Alliance $730.79 million 9.20 -$573.46 million ($0.25) -24.76

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 4.19% -13.34% 11.67% Full Truck Alliance -30.07% -4.39% -4.06%

Volatility & Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

