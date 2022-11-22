Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,634 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $52,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $298.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

