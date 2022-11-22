Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 32,918 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $60,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 638,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

DLTR stock opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

