Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 64,821 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Equity Residential worth $50,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR opened at $62.81 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

