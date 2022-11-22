Rhumbline Advisers Has $53.11 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 64,475 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $53,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.