Rhumbline Advisers Has $59.06 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Yum! Brands worth $59,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

