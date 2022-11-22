Rhumbline Advisers Has $66.99 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $66,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total value of $5,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at $17,974,903.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $432,676.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,144 shares of company stock worth $19,314,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $262.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200-day moving average is $229.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

