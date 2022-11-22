Rhumbline Advisers Has $69.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,032,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $69,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

