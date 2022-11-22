Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,161 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Electronic Arts worth $63,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,530 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 80.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $253,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,732.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,033 shares of company stock worth $4,923,287. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $127.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.