Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Waters worth $53,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,717,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,313,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Waters by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $375.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.25 and its 200-day moving average is $315.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

