RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Trading Down 5.3%

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.79 and last traded at $33.90. 3,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,524,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RingCentral to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.87.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $95,275.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,224.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $72,683.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,473 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after buying an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in RingCentral by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,488,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,055,000 after buying an additional 1,182,176 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,170,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in RingCentral by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 465,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

