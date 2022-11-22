Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $100,219.30 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 29.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,134.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006119 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00021596 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00230027 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290005 USD and is down -10.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $143,707.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

