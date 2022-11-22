River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys 24,750 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fluor by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 2,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,262. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

