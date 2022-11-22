River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RE/MAX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $874,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,306,831.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $874,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares in the company, valued at $44,306,831.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 135,453 shares of company stock worth $2,526,116. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RE/MAX Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 99 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

RE/MAX Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

See Also

