River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DKNG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 53,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,872,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.77.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
