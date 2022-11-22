River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in DraftKings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 53,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,872,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DraftKings Profile

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.96.

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.