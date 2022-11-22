River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $743,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $4,110,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,352,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,473 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Farfetch by 2,995.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,900 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 201.8% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 816,280 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

FTCH traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 67,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,050,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

