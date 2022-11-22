River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $6,347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 110.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 308,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,012 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. 21,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,567. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

