River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 794.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after buying an additional 727,566 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 70.9% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 670,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after buying an additional 277,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 49.8% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 424,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. 17,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $212.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

