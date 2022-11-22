River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 11,903 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. 16,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,549. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.71 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tripadvisor Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.