River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 2,455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 6.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $2,842,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. 13,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.94. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

