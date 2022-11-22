River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 60.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 387,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 57.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. 731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.30.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

