River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 638,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

