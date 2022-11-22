Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 1,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 12,234,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 410,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.73) to GBX 143 ($1.69) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.54) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

