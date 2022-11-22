Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Buys 11,950 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 457,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

DMO opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

