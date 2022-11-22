Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Trims Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

