Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $125.03 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,173.05 or 0.07421981 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $125.03 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,205.22503916 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2,829,794.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

