Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $53.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.67. Roku has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roku by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 61.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

