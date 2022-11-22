Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $434.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

