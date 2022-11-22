Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,350 ($27.79) price objective on the stock.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($26.61) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($29.56) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.61) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,281.67 ($26.98).

IMB opened at GBX 2,141 ($25.32) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($16.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,164 ($25.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,007.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,895.16. The company has a market capitalization of £20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,297.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.58) per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,545.45%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

