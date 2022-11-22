Rublix (RBLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $358,378.44

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rublix has a market cap of $358,378.44 and approximately $5.78 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01714851 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

