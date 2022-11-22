Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Holdings Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $367,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR remained flat at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sabre Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.