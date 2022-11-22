Sagil Capital LLP Acquires Shares of 137,281 Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Banco de Chile makes up about 2.0% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. 4,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

