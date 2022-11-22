Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.75. 305,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,997,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $305.49. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

