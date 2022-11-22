Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $136.04 and a 12-month high of $305.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

