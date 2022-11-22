Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.48. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 179 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $877.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,875,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 151,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after acquiring an additional 787,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

