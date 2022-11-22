Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.48. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 179 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $877.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
