Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Acquires C$49,970.25 in Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,970.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,252,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,426,397.45.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Nolan Allan Watson bought 19,400 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.05 per share, with a total value of C$136,770.00.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,910. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSL. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.02.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

