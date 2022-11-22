SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Trimmed by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,063 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $25,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.88. 5,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,003. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.63. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.68 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

