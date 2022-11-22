Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.13

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.13 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 2532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.